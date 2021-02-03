Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of TCBK opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,169,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 160,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 117,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

