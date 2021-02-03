Pivot Token (PVT) Achieves Market Cap of $920,040.32

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $920,040.32 and approximately $549,194.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.61 or 0.01052128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00047204 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00037468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,788.53 or 0.04732744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00019867 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a token. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

