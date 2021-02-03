PIXEL (PXL) Trading Up 11.3% This Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and $3.58 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,824.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.37 or 0.01198561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.99 or 0.00499647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00036440 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002092 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000252 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare,

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

