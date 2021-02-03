PJT Partners Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of PJT stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 222,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,980. PJT Partners has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

