PlayGame Achieves Market Cap of $48,065.30 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. PlayGame has a market cap of $48,065.30 and approximately $1,154.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00069499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.71 or 0.00905060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048288 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00039367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.16 or 0.04598140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00019751 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

