Playkey (PKT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $184,047.01

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Playkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $184,047.01 and $63,524.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 128.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.35 or 0.01041594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00046662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00037661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.98 or 0.04675019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015354 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020008 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

Buying and Selling Playkey

