Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Plexus worth $43,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Plexus stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Theune sold 1,989 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $148,240.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,780.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,025,417.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $5,845,471. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

