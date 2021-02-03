Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Shares Down 1.6%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLSQF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Plus500 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Plus500 from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.