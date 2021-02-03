Plutus PowerGen Plc (PPG.L) (LON:PPG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Plutus PowerGen Plc (PPG.L) (LON:PPG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.06. Plutus PowerGen Plc (PPG.L) shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 199,475,258 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £2.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25.

About Plutus PowerGen Plc (PPG.L) (LON:PPG)

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

