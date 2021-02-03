PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) vs. ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) Head-To-Head Survey

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) and PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ENEVA S A/S and PNM Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A PNM Resources 2 4 2 0 2.00

PNM Resources has a consensus target price of $48.71, suggesting a potential downside of 0.11%. Given PNM Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and PNM Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A PNM Resources $1.46 billion 2.87 $77.89 million $2.16 22.58

ENEVA S A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PNM Resources.

Volatility and Risk

ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, suggesting that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNM Resources has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and PNM Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51% PNM Resources 12.49% 11.03% 2.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of PNM Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PNM Resources beats ENEVA S A/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,102 megawatts; and owned 3,206 miles of electric transmission lines, 6,067 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,885 miles of underground distribution lines, and 255 substations. It also owns and leases office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned 997 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,151 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,260 miles of underground distribution lines, and 122 substations. It also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 782,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

