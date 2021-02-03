Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Shares Up 19.6%

Shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) shot up 19.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $21.10. 3,676,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,228,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 5.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 71.09% and a negative net margin of 162.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Polar Power stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Polar Power as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

