Polkadot (DOT) Market Cap Hits $17.88 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.60 or 0.00053194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $17.88 billion and $4.33 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 27.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00139691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00067083 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00243338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00039515 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00054362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00062323 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,040,540,006 coins and its circulating supply is 912,621,062 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

Polkadot can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.