Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.93. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 9,275 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $3.43 million, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POLXF)

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market worldwide. The company also manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry. It primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including iron dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.