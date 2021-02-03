Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be bought for about $213.19 or 0.00576128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00053248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00139353 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00066306 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00244412 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00056748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00062060 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

Polyient Games Governance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

