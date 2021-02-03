PolyPid (PYPD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect PolyPid to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect PolyPid to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of PolyPid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix platform. Its products include D-PLEX, an antibiotic drug reservoir that is implanted during surgery to prevent and treat surgical site infections; D-PLEX100 for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection; BONYPID-1000, an antibiotic eluting Ã tri-calcium phosphate granule for bone related infections applications; and BONYPIDÂ-500, an antibiotic eluting bone graft substitute that fills and reconstructs periodontal and oral/maxillofacial defects, while protecting from infections.

