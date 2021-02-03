Population Health Investment (OTCMKTS:PHICU) Trading Up 2.7%

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 67,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 49,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63.

Get Population Health Investment alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Population Health Investment stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc engages primarily in the business of blank checks. The company is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Population Health Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Population Health Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.