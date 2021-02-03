Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 3.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. 2,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,360. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $332.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.26. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

