Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to $32.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PWCDF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. 13,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,312. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.