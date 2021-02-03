Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,163,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,357.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,616 shares of company stock worth $6,716,509. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,180 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 90.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after buying an additional 2,233,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 120.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after buying an additional 1,195,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 99.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after buying an additional 1,042,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in Power Integrations by 80.9% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.88. 48,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,140. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.20. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

