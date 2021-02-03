Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its price target raised by Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,616 shares of company stock worth $6,716,509 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

