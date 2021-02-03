Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) traded down 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.27 and last traded at $82.81. 1,024,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 473,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.03.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,426.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 92.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 605,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,553,000 after buying an additional 291,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 96.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.