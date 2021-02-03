Power Ledger Reaches Market Cap of $51.50 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $51.50 million and $12.51 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00068007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $333.18 or 0.00900770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047837 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.34 or 0.04650989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014835 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

POWR is a token. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

