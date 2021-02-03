PowerPool 1-Day Volume Tops $4.70 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One PowerPool token can currently be bought for $2.53 or 0.00006911 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00139424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00066367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00247092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00063195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00038073 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

PowerPool Token Trading

PowerPool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.