PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) to post sales of $315.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.00 million. PQ Group posted sales of $352.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PQ Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

NYSE:PQG opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 64.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PQ Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

