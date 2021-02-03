Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Preferred Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

PFBC opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

