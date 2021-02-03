Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) PT Raised to $44.00 at SVB Leerink

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target boosted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PINC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

PINC stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 88.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,777 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 925,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after acquiring an additional 65,165 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 237,395 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 23.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

