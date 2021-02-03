Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in January

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,900 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 505,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,456.3 days.

Shares of PRBZF traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $83.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRBZF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

