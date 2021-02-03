PressOne Market Cap Tops $3.73 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. PressOne has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $46,149.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PressOne has traded up 69.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00067500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.10 or 0.00901351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00047932 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00039903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.00 or 0.04632519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014838 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PRS is a token. It launched on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

