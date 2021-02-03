Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.70

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 21566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRMW. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Get Primo Water alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,988,000. Maplelane Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 1,609,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after buying an additional 379,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,663,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,614,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,791,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,741,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.