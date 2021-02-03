PRIZM Price Up 17.1% This Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $15.33 million and $115,765.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001146 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001788 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.50 or 0.00444559 BTC.

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,586,939,776 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

