Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Trading Up 22.1%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was up 22.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 3,679,068 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 1,751,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 126.02% and a negative return on equity of 213.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

