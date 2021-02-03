PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

PRG has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist began coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PROG in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PRG traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.24. 11,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,248. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $39,528,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $16,914,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $11,413,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $9,427,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $8,726,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

