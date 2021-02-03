Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Holdings Boosted by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,260,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,764,000 after buying an additional 315,951 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after buying an additional 272,275 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 45.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,401,000 after buying an additional 281,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 43.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 631,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,668,000 after buying an additional 190,958 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Proofpoint stock opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.96.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

