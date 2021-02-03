ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.18

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.18 and last traded at $78.84, with a volume of 1405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.31.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after acquiring an additional 340,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 98,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 73,279 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

