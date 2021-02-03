ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar (NYSEARCA:CROC) Stock Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.23

ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar (NYSEARCA:CROC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.23 and traded as low as $45.45. ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar shares last traded at $45.45, with a volume of 2,410 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.