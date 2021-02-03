Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $4.14. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 242 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $42.89 million, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of -4.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

About Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder. The company is based in New York, New York.

