Provident Financial Services, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 302,699 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 27,460 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 73,323 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

