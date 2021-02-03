Provident Trust Co. Has $125.90 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Provident Trust Co. cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,578,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,345 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 3.3% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Provident Trust Co. owned about 0.45% of Fastenal worth $125,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 15,946.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,748,000 after buying an additional 1,890,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastenal by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after buying an additional 1,305,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fastenal by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after buying an additional 812,811 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 231.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,498,000 after buying an additional 766,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $34,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $164,137. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,807. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

