Provident Trust Co. Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Provident Trust Co. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,591,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,895 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 9.8% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned about 0.14% of PayPal worth $372,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in PayPal by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PayPal by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 48,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 7,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.31.

PYPL traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,485,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.30. The company has a market cap of $295.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.