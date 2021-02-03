ProxyNode Trading Down 6.7% This Week (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $48,467.89 and $90.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.00309365 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00032577 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003036 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.73 or 0.01663728 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 179,690,906 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.