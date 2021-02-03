PumaPay (PMA) Price Up 123% This Week

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, PumaPay has traded up 123% against the US dollar. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $9.66 million and $162,189.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00068189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.00895889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00047661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.85 or 0.04604039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,076,422,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

