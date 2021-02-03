Pundi X NEM One Day Volume Reaches $12,847.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $12,847.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 73% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00139424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00066367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00247092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00063195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00038073 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

