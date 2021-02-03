Pundi X (NPXS) Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Pundi X token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $104.99 million and approximately $22.44 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00067980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.80 or 0.00871961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047823 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.44 or 0.04623584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019782 BTC.

Pundi X Token Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

