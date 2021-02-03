PutinCoin (PUT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $44,895.56 and $12.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,773.99 or 1.00018501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00024801 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00029102 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000219 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002627 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.