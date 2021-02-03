Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Down 13.7% in January

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.8 days.

PUYI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 1,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. Puyi has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund products through online; and privately raised fund products offline through its branch network. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; factoring services; and information technology services.

