PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $223.93

PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $223.93 and traded as high as $250.00. PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) shares last traded at $248.50, with a volume of 264,450 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 233.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 223.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 276.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

