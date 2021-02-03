Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Pzena Investment Management’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Pzena Investment Management stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 52,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.35 million, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.42. Pzena Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

