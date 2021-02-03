Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Pzena Investment Management’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Pzena Investment Management stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 52,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.35 million, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.42. Pzena Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.
Pzena Investment Management Company Profile
