Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

