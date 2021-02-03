Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for LCNB Corp. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for LCNB in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for LCNB’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. LCNB has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 549.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

