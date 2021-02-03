Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Landstar System in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $143.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $158.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,986,000 after buying an additional 115,328 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $1,366,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Landstar System by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 245,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.